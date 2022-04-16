10-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Minneapolis

A 10-year-old boy died after being shot Friday in an apartment in downtown Minneapolis.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment building in the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. Police found the boy with a gunshot wound and began giving him medical care, including CPR. He was taken to a hospital where he died, Minneapolis police said.

The boy was alone with a juvenile family member in the apartment when the shooting happened, according to preliminary information.

The shooting is being investigated by homicide investigators. The boy’s name has not yet been released.

