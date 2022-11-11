10-year-old dies after scooter he was on tips and sends him into traffic, Florida cops say

A 10-year-old boy died after the scooter he was riding on tipped, throwing him in front of oncoming traffic, Florida police said.

The man who was driving the scooter when it tipped is accused of being drunk at the time and has been arrested, according to a Nov. 11 news release from the Tampa Police Department.

The man, Yordanis Leyva, 37, was driving the scooter with the boy sitting in front of him on Nov. 10 at around 6:40 p.m. when he made a wide turn into a gas station, the release says. The scooter fell, causing both the man and child to be thrown into lanes of oncoming traffic.

The driver of an oncoming vehicle “did not see them in time to stop” and ran them both over, according to police.

Leyva and the child were taken to a local hospital, where the child died, police said. They did not say if or how Leyva and the child are related.

Leyva was arrested on charges of driving under the influence manslaughter and driving with a suspended license involving death, the release says. He is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.

