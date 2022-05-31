10-year-old fatally shoots a woman her mom was fighting with, cops say

A 10-year-old girl fatally shot a woman at an Orlando apartment complex, and her mother is now behind bars, police said Tuesday.

Lakrisha S. Isaac, 31, has been charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police say Isaac was fighting with Lashun Rodgers, 41, and handed her purse — which had a gun inside daughter. Her daughter, police said, took out the gun and fired twice at Rodgers.

The shooting happened just before midnight Monday in the Jernigan Gardens Apartments in the 1400 block of Mercy Drive.

Rodgers was taken to a nearby hospital where she died, according to police.

Isaac was taken into custody and the state attorney’s office is reviewing whether the girl — who has not been identified — will be charged.

The girl is now in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families, police said.