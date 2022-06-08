10-year-old Florida girl charged in fatal shooting of woman in fight with her mother

A 10-year-old Florida girl who police said fatally shot a woman in a fight with her mother is facing a homicide charge, authorities announced Wednesday.

The girl, arrested Tuesday, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, Orlando Police Department spokesperson Heidi Rodríguez told USA TODAY.

Rodgers boyfriend told police that he and Rodgers were grilling at their apartment complex May 30 when Lakrisha Isaac, the child’s mother, confronted her over a past dispute, according to an arrest affidavit for Issac.

He said Isaac approached Rodgers, started arguing and threw the first punch, the affidavit reads. The victim responded with a strike of her own, according to his account.

The man said he grabbed his girlfriend and started to walk away when she turned around to “re-engage” Isaac, at which point the girl fired one or two shots, striking Rodgers, the affidavit continues.

Isaac, 31, was arrested on scene and charged with manslaughter culpable negligence, child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and aggravated assault with a firearm

State Attorney Monique Worrell called the shooting one of the most tragic cases she'd seen in her 22-year career.

"This shooting is an unimaginable tragedy that defies easy solutions. Our office will proceed with care, and our primary focus will be on doing whatever we can to support Ms. Rodgers’s family, protect the public, and improve the health of this child," Worrell released in a statement.

The child, authorities said, was in custody at the Juvenile Justice Center on Wednesday.

