10-year-old Georgetown County student charged with making student threats

A 10-year-old Waccamaw Intermediate School student was charged Tuesday with making student threats.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office charged the student, who was detained until being released to his parents, according to a statement Tuesday afternoon.

The school resource officer and a sheriff’s office investigator were notified of the threats.

No weapons were found at the school, which is operating under normal conditions. No students or staff were in danger, according to the statement.

No other details about what threats were made were released.