10-year-old Georgia boy shot and killed in his own bed, deputies say

A Georgia man is behind bars after an overnight shooting took the life of a child while he was sleeping, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee said Rodracious Stephens and several others fired several shots into a trailer on Harrisburg Road, killing 10-year-old Damarion Byrd.

“This is a very egregious crime in our community,” Massee said. “I don’t have to tell y’all that when a 10-year-old child is killed in his bed while sleeping, that’s a horrible crime.”

Deputies said that the 39-year-old Stephens has been arrested and remains in Baldwin County Jail.

Byrd was a student at Lakeview Academy, according to deputies.

Several other people are being investigated in connection to Byrd’s death.

Stephens was arrested while hiding in a local motel, according to deputies.

