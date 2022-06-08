10-year-old girl charged with murder after she fatally shoots woman who was fighting her mom

A 10-year-old girl who shot and killed a woman her mother was fighting with at an Orlando apartment complex has been charged with murder, authorities announced Tuesday.

The girl — whom the Miami Herald is not naming because of her age — was taken into custody Tuesday on a second degree murder charge and is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center.

Lakrisha S. Isaac, the girl’s mother, was arrested after the May 30 shooting and was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and aggravated assault with a firearm. The 31-year-old remained in jail as of Tuesday.

On May 30, Orlando police were called to Jernigan Gardens Apartments in Orlando following reports of a shooting. According to Isaac’s arrest report, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

The day after the shooting, police identified the woman who was fatally shot as Lashun Rodgers, 41. Police said Isaac was fighting with Rodgers and handed her daughter her purse — which had a gun. The daughter subsequently opened fire on Rodgers, according to authorities.

A witness told police that Isaac threw the first punch at Rodgers and the two started fighting, according to Isaac’s arrest report. He tried to break up the fight, but as he turned around he saw the girl holding the gun and heard the shots. He said the girl yelled “she shouldn’t have hit my momma,” an officer wrote in the report.

Other witnesses described a similar scene.

Isaac, who is now being represented by the public defender’s office, refused to speak with officers after the shooting.

The girl was initially taken into custody by the Florida Department of Children and Families.