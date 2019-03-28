10-year-old girl dies after classroom fight

A 10-year-old girl has died two days after she was injured in a fight with a fellow pupil at her primary school.

RaNiya Wright was found unresponsive by staff at the Forest Hills Elementary School in the South Carolina of Walterboro, after she got into an altercation with another Year 5 student on Monday.

They called the emergency services and RaNiya was taken to hospital where she remained alive, until she passed away on Wednesday.

The other student involved in the fight, who has not been identified, has been suspended from the school, according to NBC News.

“Because this is an ongoing investigation, we ask that the community understands that the information we can share is limited,” district officials said in a statement.

Ash Wright, the 10-year-old’s mother, posted a photograph of the RaNiya in hospital on her Facebook page.

“This is what bullying cause,” she wrote.

She later confirmed her daughter had died. "My baby girl has gain her wings,” she wrote.

“We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student’s family at this time,” a spokesperson for Colleton County School District (CCSD) said, adding that officials were continuing to "focus on providing needed support services to our students, teachers, staff, and community.”

Parents in the school district voiced their concerns about violence in schools at a meeting on Wednesday night, according to NBC 11 News.

“I’m very sorry to hear that there are parents out there who feel like this,” said William Bowman Jr., a Colleton County school board member. "We (the district) have provisions in place for parents to disclose their concerns to district and school administration.

“I would also suggest they bring those concerns to the attention of their respective board representatives with the expectation of the democratic process, and true representation, being effective in addressing their issues of concern.”