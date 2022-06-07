10-year-old girl facing murder charges for Memorial Day shooting of neighbor

Orlando police say they’ve arrested the 10-year-old girl accused of shooting and killing a woman who was disputing with her mother on Memorial Day.

The child is in custody at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center and facing charges of second-degree murder.

READ: ‘We’re mad as hell:’ Son of Buffalo shooting victim testifies before Congress about domestic terror

Just before midnight last Tuesday, officers said they went to a home on Mercy Drive for a shooting call.

Investigators said a fight between two women, 41-year-old Lashun Rodgers and 31-year-old Lakrisha Isaac, led to the shooting and killing of Rodgers.

Police said Isaac, the mother, handed her a bag with the gun in it just before the girl pulled the gun out and fired.

READ: Investigators: 10-year-old’s mother handed daughter bag with gun inside before deadly shooting

Isaac was arrested on the scene and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Family and friends said Rodgers was grilling food for the holiday when Isaac walked up and slapped her.

According to Isaac’s arrest report, the whole confrontation started over a social media dispute.

READ: Texas woman charged with throwing boyfriend’s mother’s ashes into lake in 2020

According to the report, the girl was heard yelling “you shouldn’t have messed with my mother” immediately after the shooting.

According to the report, the girl said she knew Rodgers was dead and that her mother was drunk and trying to talk to Rodgers “woman to woman.”

Download the WFTV news app and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story, or click here to have updates sent straight to your inbox.















