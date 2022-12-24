10-year-old girl in good condition after shooting herself in the hand, police say

A 10-year-old girl is in good condition after she found a gun in a home in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood and shot herself in the hand Friday night, Chicago police said.

The girl was inside a residence on the 6500 block of South California Avenue around 5:20 p.m. when she found the gun and accidentally shot herself, police said.

A family member took her to Holy Cross Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.