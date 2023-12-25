10-year-old girl killed in Elkton house fire Christmas morning

A 10-year-old girl died Monday morning in an Elkton house fire.

Firefighters responded around 7:30 a.m. to the 300 block of Willow Avenue where family members standing outside said a young girl was still inside, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said. Firefighters entered the burning home and located the girl, the fire marshal said, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two-alarm fire took about 75 firefighters almost an hour to control, the fire marshal said, and five of the victim’s family members, four adults and a 13-year-old, were left “without a home.” Six residents of a neighboring house were also displaced, the fire marshal said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and investigators have not located working smoke alarms in the home, the fire marshal said.

“I, and every member of the Office of the State Fire Marshal, extend our sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends. It is a heartbreaking day for Elkton,” said acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray in a news release.