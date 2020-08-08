An 11-year-old and woman injured in Fort Lauderdale weekend shooting, authorities say

A Fort Lauderdale shooting Saturday night sent a child and a woman to the hospital, authorities said.

Around 7 p.m., a shooting occurred in the area of 101 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale police said. When police responded they found a woman and 11-year-old shot. They were given first aid and taken to Broward General Hospital in stable condition.

Apart from the two transported victims, no one else was treated after the shooting, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said.

An investigation is still on-going, but FLPD Interim Assistant Chief Frank Sousa says it seems some sort of disturbance escalated into a shooting, and the two victims appear to have been unintended targets.

Police do not yet have a subject and ask anyone with information to call Fort Lauderdale police at 954-828-5700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more is available.