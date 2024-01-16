10-year-old Maryland boy attacked by shark in Bahamas while on 'Shark Tank' expedition

A shark bit a 10-year-old Maryland boy who was on vacation in the Bahamas on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The attack unfolded at about 4 p.m. EST on Paradise Island as the boy was "participating in an expedition in a Shark Tank at a local resort," according to a statement by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told NBC News on Tuesday that she couldn't explain what protections were in place at the "Shark Tank" expedition.

"I'm a police officer on the island and I have never been over to the aquarium that they're referring to. As far how it's set up, you'll have to speak to personnel at the resort," said Skippings, who declined to name the resort where the attack happened.

The Atlantis Paradise Island appears to offer a snorkeling program in which patrons can get "alongside sleek sharks, spotted rays, and brilliantly colored tropical fish in this underwater setting."

A message to that resort was not immediately returned on Tuesday afternoon.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com