10-year-old Miami-Dade murder case could be first under state’s new capital punishment law

Nearly a decade ago, prosecutors say a jilted lover in a jealous rage stabbed a woman, tried to drown her in a toilet and choked her before lighting her home in South Miami-Dade County on fire.

Now, a jury is finally deliberating his fate in what could be a milestone trial and test of a new state law on capital punishment.

If Robert Holton is found guilty of first-degree murder, it could be the first time a Miami-Dade jury sentences a man to death without a unanimous vote since the state of Florida changed its rules in April. The new law, approved by state legislators, was sparked by Gov. Ron DeSantis’s disappointment with the life sentence handed down to Parkland high school killer Nikolas Cruz last October.

Holton, 23, is charged with the first-degree murder of Kayla Gloster. She was 22 when prosecutors say Holton grew enraged over another boyfriend whose picture hung in Gloster’s home and accompanied her to family functions, Miami-Dade Assistant State Attorney Lara Penn told jurors during closing arguments on Wednesday.

Penn, called it a “savage, brutal attack” and explained to jurors how DNA tests showed Holton’s blood was found in five different locations in apartment 301 at the Villa Capri apartments in Naranja, where Gloster lived.

“The defendant is the second dude and he’s not happy about it,” Penn told jurors. “He took Kayla away from everyone. If he couldn’t have her, no one could.”

Defense attorney Jimmy Della Ferra called Gloster’s murder a crime of “rage, frustration and jealousy” and questioned why detectives failed to investigate the other man the murdered woman was dating with the same intensity as Holton. In closing, he called her death a crime of passion and — without saying it directly — urged jurors to spare his client the death penalty.

“If Robert Holton is guilty of anything — and I’m not saying he’s guilty of anything — read the instructions on second-degree murder,” Della Ferra said.

The trial has been delayed over the years by a mistrial and the COVID pandemic, which took the life of Gloster’s boyfriend in 2020.

Though he’s been charged with first-degree murder, jurors could find Holton guilty of lesser charges of second-degree murder or manslaughter, which could carry life sentences. He’s also been charged with first-degree arson. Prosecutors contend he was so angered about Gloster seeing another man that before he killed her, he smashed in all the windows of a Nissan Altima her boyfriend bought her.

Miami-Dade state prosecutors say Robert Holton violently murdered 22-year-old Kayla Gloster at her Naranja apartment in 2013.

They also say that on Nov. 15, 2013, Holton entered Gloster’s apartment, then stabbed her five times in neck and chest and tried to drown her in the toilet. Retired Miami-Dade Medical Examiner Emma Lew said during trial that after her death, Gloster’s lungs were filled with water. Prosecutors also said Holton, seven inches taller and about 200 pounds heavier than Gloster, strangled her to such an extent that the blood vessels around her eyes ruptured and that he lit her bed on fire with her in it to try and destroy evidence.

At trial, Della Ferra questioned Lew’s account of Gloster being drowned, saying she more than likely was stabbed to death. He also continually questioned why investigators refused to look into the possibility of her boyfriend committing the murder.

Jurors in Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez’s courtroom began deliberations shortly after 5 p.m. They were expected to debate until about 8:30 p.m., then return Thursday morning if no verdict is reached.

Depending on their decision, life or death for Holton could hang on as few as eight of the 12 jurors. It would be the first non- unanimous verdict needed for a death sentence since a state Supreme Court decision in 2016. If he’s found guilty of first-degree murder, which requires a unanimous vote, jurors will begin the sentencing phase of the trial Aug. 28.

Legislators voted in April to create the most radical death penalty rules of any state in the nation after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and several parents of children murdered in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas Senior High shooting expressed anger with the jury’s decision to spare school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s life. Alabama is the only other state that doesn’t require a unanimous vote to send a convicted murder to death. There, 10 of 12 jurors much reach consensus.

The rules surrounding Florida’s death penalty have fluctuated for decades. When the penalty was originally reinstated in 1976, only a simple majority was required for death. But state legislators changed the requirement to unanimous after a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court case determined Florida judges had too much power in capital cases. In 2020, a mostly new set of Supreme Court justices overturned the 2016 ruling, opening the door for the legislature’s recent decision.

Though Holton potentially could be the first person sentenced to death by a less than unanimous vote in Miami-Dade in almost a decade, at least two others in Florida have received a death sentence since April.