10-year-old Milwaukee girl dies days after being shot. A 13-year-old has been arrested.

A 10-year-old girl died Monday from gunshot injuries she suffered last week inside a home on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

The death is the latest in a time of high levels of children being harmed or worse by guns in Milwaukee and across the nation.

The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday on the 3900 block of West Hampton Avenue. Police did not detail how the incident unfolded but said a 13-year-old was arrested. Potential charges are being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The victim was identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday as Trinity N. Johnson, of Milwaukee.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs. Trinity’s aunt, Lakia Johnson, wrote on the page that Trinity has six siblings.

“She fought for five days but God was ready for her,” Johnson wrote.

The Journal Sentinel was unable to immediately reach members of Trinity’s family for an interview.

The death is likely Milwaukee’s 21st child homicide of 2023, according to police data as of Nov. 30. Of those, 19 were committed with firearms.

In Milwaukee, child gun victimization has doubled in the years since the pandemic. From 2016 through 2019, about nine children died by homicide every year and 49 were injured in shootings, according to data from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Since then, including the first 10 and a half months of 2023, an average of 24 children died by homicide every year and another 103 were injured in shootings.

It comes as firearm-related injuries surpassed motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of death for people between 1 and 19 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Criminologists and local officials have pointed toward a range of possible causes, including increased gun carrying and lingering effects – such as increased stress and interrupted social services – of the pandemic, which may have had a larger impact on children.

In October, the Medical College of Wisconsin published a study that correlated a rise in the manufacturing of 9mm pistols with a rise in youth firearm deaths and injuries.

From 2001 to 2020, firearm deaths and injuries for children increased more than 48% and 69%, respectively, the study said. At the same time, pistol production in the U.S. increased by nearly 1,300%.

A Journal Sentinel analysis in November also found that accidental shootings involving children have doubled in Milwaukee in the four years since the pandemic. National gun sales skyrocketed in 2020 to the highest levels in a decade, according to SafeHome.org.

