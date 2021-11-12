10-year-old Peoria boy dies days after being struck by pickup truck while riding his bike

A 10-year-old boy struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike Tuesday night in Peoria has died from his injuries, the Peoria County coroner said Friday afternoon.

Coroner Jamie Harwood said Troy Erving died at 8:15 a.m. Friday. He was declared brain dead after multiple tests done over the past 24 hours showed no brain activity.

Brain death is a medical and clinical determination made by doctors following multiple tests and is then confirmed by the coroner.

Exclusive: Woman charged in hit-and-run had been drinking and doing drugs, passenger says

Harwood said the case was being investigated as a homicide, making it the city's 31st of the year. That legal determination by Harwood in listing the manner of death as homicide means he believes the boy died as a result of another person's actions.

A Central Peoria woman is in custody and faces charges as a result of the crash.

Karrie L. Brunswig, 43, of the 1500 block of Broadway Avenue appeared Thursday in Peoria County Circuit Court on charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and driving on a suspended license. Her bond was set at $1 million.

In a statement Friday, the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office said that the case "remains under investigation and more charges could be filed at later date."

Court records allege that Brunswig was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup when she struck the boy and drove off Tuesday evening on the city's East Bluff. Her truck was found outside her apartment the following day. A passenger in the vehicle told police Brunswig had used drugs and consumed alcohol in the hours before the crash, prosecutors have said.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Troy Erving, 10, of Peoria dies of injuries from hit-and-run crash