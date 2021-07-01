10-year-old who played dead survives after parents and sister were shot and killed in Houston

Mica Soellner
·2 min read

A 10-year-old girl survived a fatal shooting Wednesday in Houston after pretending to be dead.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near West Airport Boulevard after 10:30 p.m. Three people, including the child's mother, father, and 6-year-old sister, were shot and killed. The 10-year-old girl was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital, family members said.

WOMAN KILLED BY STRAY BULLET IN ANNAPOLIS AFTER DROPPING HER SON OFF AT NAVAL ACADEMY

The girl had apparently played dead after she was shot and alerted her relatives of a man in a mask lining up her family on a couch and shooting them all in the head.

One family member said the girl had contacted her grandmother on FaceTime after the incident and showed her the scene.

"She said, 'Granny, someone came in and shot me, my mom, my dad, and my sister, and they're dead,'" said Angela Ervin, a family member. "She was in the house for about 15 minutes with the bodies until we got here."

The couple who died had four children, including a 1-year-old boy who was uninjured and an 8-year-old son who was at his uncle's home when the shooting occurred.

"This is a very, very tragic scene. We're sending out prayers to the family," said Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu. "This was a very difficult scene, not only for us, the officers, but the family as well. So we're sending out prayers and hopes that anybody has any information."

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

The Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Tags: News, shooting, Crime, Houston

Original Author: Mica Soellner

