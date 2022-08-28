10-year-old in serious condition after shooting in Charleston

A 10-year-old child was injured in a shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, Saturday, police said.

Officers administered emergency medical aid on the scene before “the juvenile was transported by ambulance to the hospital for care,” the Charleston Police Department said in a news release.

They found the child in downtown Charleston after multiple calls about a shooting at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, the release added.

Crime alert: Officers are in the area of Jackson St downtown in reference to a shooting. One victim transported to the hospital - unknown condition at this time. Anyone with info is asked to call (843)743-7200 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111. #chsnews — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 27, 2022

“At this time, the victim is reportedly in serious but stable condition,” police said.

They did not provide any details about a suspect or motive for the shooting