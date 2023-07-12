10-year-old shot dead through bedroom wall as mom unloads gun, Georgia cops say

A 10-year-old was shot and killed as their mother unloaded a handgun in the next room, Georgia police say.

Now, she faces multiple charges.

Officers responded to Grady Memorial Hospital on July 6 about someone who had been shot, Clayton County police said in a July 11 news release.

When they arrived, they learned the victim, who was a child, had died.

The child’s mom, 34-year-old Brittany Parks, and her boyfriend had taken the child to the hospital, according to police. While speaking to investigators, Parks said she was unloading a handgun when it fired and went through a wall, hitting her child, according to the news release.

However, police said Parks and her boyfriend gave differing stories about what led to the shooting.

She was eventually charged with involuntary manslaughter, child cruelty and reckless conduct, according to the release.

Authorities didn’t release additional details.

Parks remained in jail on a $5,700 bond as of July 12, online records show.

Gun violence in the U.S.

Thousands of people across the U.S. die from firearm injuries every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Firearm injuries are a serious public health problem,” the agency said. “In 2020, there were 45,222 firearm-related deaths in the United States – that’s about 124 people dying from a firearm-related injury each day.”

Gun-related injuries were one of the top leading causes of death for people ages 1 to 44 in 2020, and experts say the impact is far-reaching.

“Shooting incidents, including those in homes, schools, houses of worship, workplaces, shopping areas, on the street or at community events can affect the sense of safety and security of entire communities and impact everyday decisions,” according to the CDC.

Clayton County is about 15 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

