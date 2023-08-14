10-year-old shot to death, left in trash can for 8 months, cops say. Mom now charged

A boy’s body was found stuffed inside a trash can, leading to the arrest of his mother, Illinois police said in multiple media reports.

While conducting a wellness check at the home of Sushi Staples on July 26, Rock Island police found the body of her 10-year-old son inside a trash can in the garage, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Staples, 37, was arrested later that day, according to the outlet, citing police.

An attorney for Staples could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

Investigators later determined her son, Zion, died in December and had been stashed in the garbage for eight months, according to KWQC.

Zion died from a gunshot wound, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson told McClatchy News.

When questioned by officers, Staples denied having a son and lied about his whereabouts, according to KWQC, citing a criminal complaint.

She has been charged with obstruction of justice, concealment of death and failure to report the death of a child, according to WQAD.

A spokesperson for the Rock Island Police Department did not immediately respond to a McClatchy News request for information.

Rock Hill is about 170 miles west of Chicago and sits on the Illinois-Iowa border.

