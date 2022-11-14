10-year-old shot in Frankford Sunday night, remains in hospital

A 10-year-old remains hospitalized after being shot in Frankford Sunday night, according to Delaware State Police.

Police went to the 30000 block of Gum Road around 10:15 for a reported shooting and found the 10-year-old had been shot once in the "upper torso area," a Monday news release said. The victim was taken to a hospital and is being treated for "serious injuries," according to police.

"The circumstances and motive surrounding this incident are actively being investigated at this time," Delaware State Police spokesperson India Sturgis said in the news release.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Z. Spudis by calling 302-752-3807. Information may be provided anonymously by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

