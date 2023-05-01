10-year-old shot, hospitalized in Riverside

A 10-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized in Riverside Saturday evening.

Riverside Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Crystal Drive at 9:38 p.m., a spokesperson for the department stated.

When officers arrived, they found a 10-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, the spokesperson continued. A medical unit transported him to an area hospital for further treatment. He is expected to be released today.

A preliminary investigation found that an adult suspect accidentally fired the gun while under the influence of alcohol, the spokesperson said.

The case is expected to be submitted to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for possible felony charges. However, in the event that no felony charges are pursued, the police department intends to present the case to the municipal court for misdemeanor charges, the spokesperson claimed.

The identities of the victim or the suspect were not released at the time of reporting.

Riverside Police led the investigation into the shooting.

We will update this story as it develops.