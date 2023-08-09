10-year-old shot in Salisbury; police investigating

A 10-year-old is in the hospital recovering after being shot Tuesday, police said.

It happened on North Jackson Street in Salisbury just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Salisbury Police Department officers said the child was taken to the hospital ain stable condition.

The department is working with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone will be charged. Police did say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no active threat to the community.

Police said they aren’t releasing any more information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Hill at 704-638-5333, email investigations@salisburync.gov, or submit a video of the incident anonymously here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

