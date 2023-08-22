10-year-old Springfield girl shot and killed ‘gave her life to protect her family,’ obituary says

A 10-year-old Springfield girl who was fatally shot by a neighbor who forced his way into her family’s apartment “gave her life to protect her family,” according to her obituary.

Aubrianna Lynn Serra, 10, died at Boston Children’s Hospital on Thursday from complications from a gunshot wound, her obituary states.

Born in Springfield, Aubrianna Lynn “was the happiest little girl who loved princesses, dancing, the outdoors and of course her family,” her obituary states.

“Aubrianna’s happy place was her great grandfather’s lake house, as well as annual family trips to Maine. She took gymnastics at All American in Wilbraham; she was a member of Girl’s on the Run,” her obituary states.

Police responded to a multi-family home on Berkshire Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 after receiving reports of gunfire.

Aubrianna’s grandmother, Kim Fairbanks, 52, was also killed in the shooting, while a 12-year-old sister suffered a gunshot wound. Her 5-year-old brother was in the home but was not physically harmed. The family dog, Gotti, was also killed.

All three children were taken to a Springfield hospital before Aubrianna was flown to a Boston hospital, where she later died, authorities said.

Police found the suspected shooter, identified as 34-year-old Victor Nieves, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Nieves, who lived in the upstairs apartment, forcibly entered his neighbor’s front door and began shooting at the family before shooting himself, authorities said.

A possible motive has not been released. Funeral plans for Aubrianna and her grandmother are private.

An investigation into the fatal shootings is ongoing.

