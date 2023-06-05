10-year-old in stolen car leads police on chase so he can visit mom, Michigan cops say

Drivers in Michigan spotted something unusual over Memorial Day weekend: a child at the wheel of an SUV.

A 10-year-old stole a Buick Encore from a home in Buena Vista on May 27 and drove it onto the interstate, Michigan State Police said in a June 1 news release.

After receiving a call from OnStar, an in-vehicle security service, troopers responded to I-75 and located the stolen vehicle near Birch Run.

Troopers tailed the SUV with their lights on for about one mile, trying to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop.

Eventually, OnStar was able to disable the vehicle, which came to a rest against a guardrail.

The Trooper was behind the suspect for about a mile with lights & sirens activated while OnStar disabled the Buick, allowing for a safe stop. Thankfully, nobody was injured in this incident. Note: there is no sound in this video. pic.twitter.com/nqSwdpm4eI — MSP Third District (@mspbayregion) June 2, 2023

The 10-year-old driver then ran from the car before being apprehended, police said.

He was apparently trying to visit his mother in Detroit, which is about 100 miles southeast from where the vehicle was stolen, a spokesperson for the Michigan State Police told McClatchy News.

He was taken to the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center, and it is unclear if there are any charges against him.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured in this incident,” police said.

