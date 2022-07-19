10-year-old Tacoma girl shot in her bedroom by stray bullet
A 10-year-old girl was shot in the leg when a volley of bullets was fired at a home in Tacoma on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Tacoma Police Department.
At about 12:40 a.m. on July 16, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of 92nd Street in Tacoma.
According to police, someone fired at least 40 shots while three adults and the 10-year-old girl were inside the home.
Two cars outside the home were also struck.
When police arrived, an officer put a tourniquet on the girl’s leg.
She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said it is currently unknown if the family was targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.