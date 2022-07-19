10-year-old Tacoma girl shot in her bedroom by stray bullet

A 10-year-old girl was shot in the leg when a volley of bullets was fired at a home in Tacoma on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Tacoma Police Department.

At about 12:40 a.m. on July 16, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of 92nd Street in Tacoma.

According to police, someone fired at least 40 shots while three adults and the 10-year-old girl were inside the home.

Two cars outside the home were also struck.

When police arrived, an officer put a tourniquet on the girl’s leg.

She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it is currently unknown if the family was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.