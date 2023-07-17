10-year-old thrown from carnival ride and is hospitalized, Illinois cops say

A 10-year-old was thrown from a ride at an Illinois carnival, prompting the town’s mayor to close all of the rides at the fair, police say.

The Antioch Police Department said the child was thrown from the ride Sunday, July 16, at the Taste of Antioch carnival.

It happened on the Moby Dick ride, WGN reported. A child who helped the injured kid told WGN the bar for his seat was unsecure.

“All of a sudden I turned and I hear a woman screaming,” Erin Maloney, who was waiting in line for the ride, told WLS. “And my son said, ‘Mom look.’ I turned around and this little boy was just on the pavement, not moving, not responsive.”

Police said the child was airlifted to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner ordered the closure of all rides at the carnival, according to a news release. The closure, police said, will allow for officials to review the safety of each ride.

“We are always trying to make sure these are safe, fun family events and our thoughts and prayers go out to the child that fell and his family,” Gartner told WGN. “I have two young daughters myself. It hit close to home and we have to make sure something like this never happens again and the child is OK.”

Local authorities are investigating along with the Illinois Department of Labor, police said.

Antioch is about 60 miles northwest of Chicago.

