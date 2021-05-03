10 all-in-one computers to help you work remotely

It doesn't get more practical than an all-in-one computer.

If your work-from-home setup is still all over the place, it might be time to kick it up a notch. Post-pandemic, it's likely that companies will find ways to continue working from home, and if you know that's on your horizon, consider investing in a computer that's stationary and can handle your day-to-day workload. All-in-one computers make excellent workstations, especially if your desk setup is too small for a tower or you're trying to save space. Whether you're an Apple devotee or a gamer looking for a work-specific PC station, there's an all-in-one computer for you.

1. A PC to rival the iMac

One of our favorite all-in-ones yet.

We reviewed and loved the HP Envy 32-inch All-in-one, and feel confident recommending it as a great option not only for working at home, but for gaming (it's got a powerful graphics processor and a 4K display), home theater viewing (its audio quality is top notch), and virtually anything else you could throw its way. If you've been in the market for a more permanent work-from-home computer—with the capability for entertainment when you're off the clock— the HP Envy All-in-one is a great choice.

Get the HP ENVY All-in-One - 32-a1055 from HP for $2,299.99

2. The aforementioned iMac

Old faithful.

The iMac is a go-to where all-in-one computers are concerned. Sleek and powerful, and boasting a 4K retina display, the iMac is a perfect all-in-one option if you're already an Apple user and you want to make your office setup a bit more permanent. Reviewers loved the iMac for its quick set-up and easy-to-use OS.

Get the Apple 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display from Best Buy for $1,299.99

3. A powerful all-in-one with a touch display

Create to your heart's content.

This high-powered Lenovo machine is a great option for a digital artist or designer. The Lenovo Yoga A940 has a touch display, a mobile display arm, and support for a pen, making it perfect for anyone in a visual field that requires hands-on touch-ups or art creation. It also boasts a decent 6-core processor and a 4K screen, so if you're trying to use it for multiple things, including gaming, you'll find that it performs admirably, according to shoppers.

Get the Lenovo Yoga A940 27-inch Touch-Screen All-In-One from Best Buy for $2,399.99

4. A low-cost all-in-one

We love a computer that won't break the budget.

This all-in-one computer at a low price point is great if you're looking for something to flesh out your home office without breaking the bank. With a slim, borderless HD display and upgradeable memory, the HP All-in-One is a solid starter computer for those that need a stationary home office model. Reviewers loved how easy to set up this computer was and recommended it for home office use.

Get the HP All-in-One 24-df0130m PC from HP for $599.99

5. A brand new iMac option

A game-changing desktop.

The brand new 24-inch iMac comes in a variety of beautiful colors, is thin and lightweight, and boasts the new M1 chip, Apple's powerful answer to PC processors. You can preorder the new iMac right now and get yours by mid-May, and the starting price for the bare bones model is a bit lower than other powerful all-in-one setups.

6. A sleek, vibrant all-in-one computer

Pretty in silver.

Visually, the ASUS M241DA all-in-one is reminiscent of the iMac, but it also boasts a touch screen as well as a low price point. With a near-perfect 4.7 star rating, close to 200 reviewers loved the ASUS all-in-one for its slick design and quick set-up upon delivery.

Get the ASUS M241DA 23.8-inch Touch-Screen All-In-One from Best Buy for $629.99

7. A low-cost touch-screen option

The base, though.

Best Buy recommends this computer for office work. Its specs are fairly middle of the road, but it has a powerful graphics card for the price and a touch screen, so if you're doing visual work or design work it may be beneficial. It's also compact and lightweight in the event that your home office is a small space.

8. Another HP desktop with a proud fanbase

A sturdy model at a great price.

This additional entry to the all-in-one category from HP comes with an abundance of USB ports and an HDMI port in case you're a two-monitor person, as well as an adjustable stand and a pop-up camera that only activates when it's in use. Reviewers gave this computer over 1,000 5-star reviews and lauded it for its processing power, low price point, and user-friendly interface.

Get the HP 23.8-inch Touch-Screen All-In-One from Best Buy for $649.99

9. A cute, compact all-in-one with excellent reviews

Its little legs!

Dell is a well-respected brand in the world of desktops and PCs, and the Inspiron line of products upholds that legacy. The Inspiron all-in-one desktop boasts a space-saving base in the event that you want to store notebooks beneath your desktop, has a touch screen, and comes complete with 8 GB of memory. Reviewers loved this desktop for its user-friendly OS and bright screen.

Get the Dell Inspiron 24-inch Touch-Screen All-In-One from Best Buy for $679.99

10. A powerful all-in-one with a unique look

Slim bezels and copper detailing make for one stylish model.

Somehow both retro and modern, the Lenovo IdeaCentre A540 is a work-from-home option with great specs and a privacy shutter for extra webcam security—a feature I wish came with every computer on this list. The IdeaCentre A540 boasts 12 GB of memory and a 6-core processor for extra processing speed. More than 2,000 reviewers have given this model an excellent 4.7-star rating, in particular praising its sleek design and ability to multitask.

Get the Lenovo IdeaCentre A540 Desktop from Lenovo for $699.99

