10 Palestinians killed, scores hurt as Israeli troops lead rare daytime operation in West Bank

7
Aref Tufaha and Josef Federman
·6 min read

NABLUS, West Bank — Israeli troops on Wednesday entered a major Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank in a rare, daytime arrest operation, triggering fighting that killed at least 10 Palestinians and wounded scores of others.

The raid, which reduced a building to rubble and left a series of shops riddled with bullets, was one of the bloodiest battles in nearly a year of fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Two men, ages 72 and 61, were among the dead, and 102 people were wounded, Palestinian officials said.

The brazen raid, coupled with the high death toll, raised the prospect of further bloodshed. A similar raid last month was followed by a deadly Palestinian attack outside a Jerusalem synagogue, and the Hamas militant group warned that "its patience is running out."

A Palestinian gestures to Israeli military vehicles during clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Israeli troops moved into the city, setting off fighting that killed several Palestinians, including a 72-year-old man, Palestinian health officials said. The Israeli military gave few details about its operation in the northern city, which is known as a militant stronghold, and the army frequently operates there. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
A Palestinian gestures to Israeli military vehicles during clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Israeli troops moved into the city, setting off fighting that killed several Palestinians, including a 72-year-old man, Palestinian health officials said. The Israeli military gave few details about its operation in the northern city, which is known as a militant stronghold, and the army frequently operates there. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

In a move that could further raise tensions, Israel's West Bank settler organization said that Israeli officials had approved construction of nearly 2,000 new homes in West Bank settlements. The Israeli government did not immediately confirm the decision, which came just two days after the U.N. Security Council approved a watered-down statement opposing settlement construction.

Search for suspects prompted move into Nablus, Israel says

The Israeli military said it entered Nablus on Wednesday to arrest three wanted militants suspected in previous shooting attacks in the West Bank, including the killing of an Israeli soldier last fall.

The military usually conducts raids at night in what it says is a tactic meant to reduce the risk of civilian casualties. It said it took advantage of a rare window of opportunity after intelligence services tracked down the men in a hideout and warned they posed an imminent threat.

The army said it surrounded the building and asked the men to surrender, but instead they opened fire. When one of the militants tried to flee the building, he was shot and killed, said Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, a military spokesman. The military then fired missiles at the house, he added, leaving it in ruins and killing the other two men.

An injured Palestinian is lifted onto an ambulance during clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Israeli troops moved into the city, setting off fighting that killed several Palestinians, including a 72-year-old man, Palestinian health officials said. The Israeli military gave few details about its operation in the northern city, which is known as a militant stronghold, and the army frequently operates there. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
An injured Palestinian is lifted onto an ambulance during clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Israeli troops moved into the city, setting off fighting that killed several Palestinians, including a 72-year-old man, Palestinian health officials said. The Israeli military gave few details about its operation in the northern city, which is known as a militant stronghold, and the army frequently operates there. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

A recently formed armed group based in the Old City of Nablus called the Lion's Den, which has surged in prominence over the past months, confirmed the militants were its members.

During the raid, the military said armed men in the city "shot heavily toward the forces," which responded with live fire. It said others hurled rocks and explosives at the troops. The military released a video taken from inside an armored vehicle as crowds of Palestinian youths pelt it with stones. There were no Israeli casualties.

Time-stamped security footage widely shared online appeared to show two unarmed young men running down a street. Gunshots are heard, and both fall to the ground, with one's hat flying off his head. Both bodies remained still.

Hecht called the video "problematic," and said the military was looking into it.

In the Old City of Nablus, people stared at the rubble that had been the large home in the centuries-old marketplace. From one end to the other, shops were riddled with bullets. Parked cars were crushed. Blood stained the cement ruins. Furniture from the destroyed home was scattered among mounds of debris.

Smoke rises as Palestinians clash with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Israeli troops moved into the city, setting off fighting that killed several Palestinians, including a 72-year-old man, Palestinian health officials said. The Israeli military gave few details about its operation in the northern city, which is known as a militant stronghold, and the army frequently operates there. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Smoke rises as Palestinians clash with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Israeli troops moved into the city, setting off fighting that killed several Palestinians, including a 72-year-old man, Palestinian health officials said. The Israeli military gave few details about its operation in the northern city, which is known as a militant stronghold, and the army frequently operates there. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 102 people were wounded, and six of them were in critical condition. Various Palestinian militant groups claimed six of the dead — including the three from Lion's Den targeted in the raid — as members. But two men, ages 72 and 61, were also killed. There was no immediate word on whether the others belonged to armed groups.

Last month, Israeli troops killed 10 militants in a similar raid in the northern West Bank. The following day, a lone Palestinian gunman opened fire near a synagogue in an east Jerusalem settlement, killing seven people.

Days later, five Palestinian militants were killed in an Israeli arrest raid elsewhere in the West Bank. That was followed by a Palestinian car ramming that killed three Israelis, including two young brothers, in Jerusalem.

Fighting follows Netanyahu's hard-line government taking office

Palestinians clash with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Israeli troops moved into the city, setting off fighting that killed several Palestinians, including a 72-year-old man, Palestinian health officials said. The Israeli military gave few details about its operation in the northern city, which is known as a militant stronghold, and the army frequently operates there. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Israeli troops moved into the city, setting off fighting that killed several Palestinians, including a 72-year-old man, Palestinian health officials said. The Israeli military gave few details about its operation in the northern city, which is known as a militant stronghold, and the army frequently operates there. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

The fighting comes at a sensitive time, less than two months after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-line government took office. The government is dominated by ultranationalists who have pushed for tougher action against Palestinian militants. Israeli media have quoted top security officials as expressing concern that this could lead to even more violence.

Israeli police announced they were beefing up forces and going on heightened alert in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

The Cabinet includes a number of West Bank settler leaders, one of whom has been promised authority over settlement construction.

Yesha, the settlement council, announced that Israeli planning officials had granted approval to nearly 2,000 new homes in settlements across the West Bank. The defense body that grants the approvals, the Civil Administration, said the meeting was still underway Wednesday and that an announcement would only be issued on Thursday, after the two-day session is over.

The Palestinians and most of the international community say settlements built on occupied lands are illegal and obstacles to peace. Over 700,000 settlers now live in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in 1967 and sought by the Palestinians for a future state.

The Israeli decision comes in the wake of the U.N. presidential statement that strongly criticized settlements. The U.S. blocked what would have been a legally binding council resolution.

American diplomats claimed to have extracted an Israeli pledge to halt unilateral action in order to block the resolution. The approval of new settlements by Israel would appear to defy that claim.

In the Gaza Strip, a spokesman for the ruling Hamas militant group issued a veiled threat following the Nablus raid.

"The resistance in Gaza is observing the enemy's escalating crimes against our people in the occupied West Bank, and its patience is running out," said Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the group.

Late Wednesday, Palestinian activists burned tires along Gaza's frontier with Israel in protest.

A demonstrator burns tires during a protest against Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, along the border fence with Israel, in east of Gaza City, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Palestinian officials say several Palestinians have been killed and over a hundred were wounded during a rare daytime Israeli army arrest raid in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry says a 72-year-old man was among the dead. The raid took place on Wednesday in the city of Nablus, a scene of frequent military activity. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
A demonstrator burns tires during a protest against Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, along the border fence with Israel, in east of Gaza City, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Palestinian officials say several Palestinians have been killed and over a hundred were wounded during a rare daytime Israeli army arrest raid in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry says a 72-year-old man was among the dead. The raid took place on Wednesday in the city of Nablus, a scene of frequent military activity. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Hamas has battled Israel in four wars since seizing control of Gaza in 2007, and Israeli officials have expressed concerns about rising tensions ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins in the second half of March.

At least 55 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, a pace that could exceed last year's death toll. Last year, nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, making it the deadliest year in those areas since 2004, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B'Tselem.

Israel says that most of those killed have been militants but others — including youths protesting the incursions and other people not involved in confrontations — have also been killed. An AP tally has found that just under half of those killed belonged to militant groups.

Israel says the military raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks while the Palestinians view them as further entrenchment of Israel's open-ended, 55-year occupation.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war, territories the Palestinians seek for their hoped-for independent state.

___

Federman reported from Jerusalem.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 10 killed in Nablus, West Bank as Israel conducts rare daytime raid

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid

    Israeli troops entered a major Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank in a rare, daytime arrest operation, triggering fighting that killed at least 10 Palestinians and wounded scores of others.

  • What's behind the Israeli army's deadly Nablus arrest raid?

    The northern West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian commercial center, resembled a war zone on Wednesday, after a daytime Israeli military raid triggered a firefight that killed at least 10 Palestinians and wounded more than 100 others. It was the latest bloody escalation in a monthslong surge of Israeli raids into the the occupied territory that has led to the deaths of some 200 Palestinians and the arrest of at least 2,600 others. Last month, a similarly deadly raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin triggered a Palestinian attack outside a synagogue in Jerusalem and a burst of rocket fire from Gaza.

  • Israeli troops kill 10 Palestinians in clash: medics

    STORY: The Israeli military confirmed the operation in Nablus, saying troops shot back after coming under fire while trying to detain militants suspected of planning imminent attacks. There were no Israeli casualties, an army statement said.Palestinian militant faction Islamic Jihad said two of its Nablus commanders had been encircled in a house by Israeli troops, triggering a clash that drew in other gunmen. Explosions sounded and local youths pelted armored troop transports with rocks.Palestinian sources said the two Islamic Jihad commanders were killed along with another gunman.The fatalities also included at least three civilians, among them a 72-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy. Medical officials said 102 Palestinians were wounded, six of them critically.Nablus and nearby Jenin have been a focus of raids that Israel has intensified over the last year following a spate of lethal Palestinian street attacks in its cities.

  • Israeli troops kill 10 Palestinians, hurt 100 in West Bank clash -medics

    Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians, including at least three gunmen and three civilians, and wounded over 100 others during a raid on a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, witnesses and medical officials said. The Israeli military confirmed the operation in Nablus, saying troops shot back after coming under fire while trying to detain militants suspected of planning imminent attacks. There were no Israeli casualties, an army statement said.

  • Refugee lawyer explains why asylum seekers 'don't seek refuge' elsewhere

    Refugee lawyer explains why asylum seekers 'don't seek refuge' elsewhereParliament TV

  • ‘Racist cowards’: Volusia Sheriff vows to fight against white supremacist spreading hate

    Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is promising to take down antisemites who he said are continuing to spread hate in the community.

  • Biden administration announces new asylum restriction plans

    The Biden administration announced a new plan regarding asylum seekers in preparation for the end of Title 42.

  • Philippines to Join Largest Trade Pact After Senate Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine Senate has approved the country’s participation in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world’s largest trade deal that includes China and Southeast Asian nations.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military F

  • Iran foreign minister says IAEA officials to visit Tehran

    DUBAI (Reuters) -International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officials will visit Tehran in the coming days, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday. "In the framework of concluding negotiations, IAEA officials will travel to Tehran in the coming days," the minister said during a press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad. "We hope that IAEA Director Grossi will reach an agreement with Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation from a non-political and technical standpoint," Amirabdollahian added.

  • Liverpool face 'almost impossible' job in Madrid, admits Van Dijk

    Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool face an "almost impossible" task to keep their Champions League hopes alive after a 5-2 hammering in the first leg of their last-16 tie against ruthless Real Madrid."We have almost an impossible job in Madrid in three weeks' time, but when the time is right, we'll focus and we'll give everything to represent the club as good as we can," said defender Van Dijk. 

  • Explosion at Ohio metal factory 70 miles from East Palestine injures at least 14 people, showering surrounding area with molten debris

    The explosion occurred at the I. Schumann & Co. plant — 70 miles from East Palestine, where a train loaded with toxic chemicals derailed this month.

  • How Supreme Court Justices Responded to a Lawsuit That Could Upend the Internet

    Justices appeared skeptical of the plaintiffs in Gonzalez v. Google, which seeks to hold YouTube liable for ISIS content on the streaming platform.

  • US Navy Mideast chief says Iran has 'attention of everyone'

    Iranian attacks in the waterways of the Middle East and elsewhere in the region “have the attention of everyone” as tensions rise over Tehran's advancing nuclear program, the head of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet said Tuesday. Vice Adm. Brad Cooper also told The Associated Press that he's seen a rise in what he described as Iran's “malign activities” in the region over his two years leading the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet. While Cooper pointed to recent seizures of weapons by American and allied forces in the region as a success, he acknowledged that Iran has been able to carry out drone attacks targeting shipping in the Mideast and other assaults in the region.

  • Queen Consort misses visit with King to recover from Covid

    The Queen Consort has pulled out of a visit to a food redistribution charity with the King as she continues to recover from Covid.

  • Fact check: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines cannot cause the disease, don't have live virus

    mRNA-based vaccines teach the body to manufacture part of a protein that the immune system will learn to recognize and attack, according to the CDC.

  • No Waste No Hunger: A Global Social Project That Aims to Draw Attention to World Hunger and Food Waste

    Aiming to support one of the UN's 17 SDGs - Zero Hunger, the project "No Waste No Hunger" is attracting a number of ambassadors from all over the world. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - "No Waste No Hunger", a food waste educational project created by Mediamark Digital, introduces its ambassadors from different countries who will help to reach more people and remind them of the importance of reducing waste. Started ...

  • There can be no peace while Russia remains a prisoner of Putin’s delusion

    If it was ever in doubt, Vladimir Putin’s state of the nation address showed, once again, that the Russian president inhabits not only a different reality, but a different epoch. To Western ears, he has never seemed so out of touch.

  • Special ops aviation unit presents dozens of valor, combat awards

    The awards were for four operations that took place in recent years, officials said.

  • Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual announces record dividend, revenue for second consecutive year

    A second record breaking year for Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual underscores the company's strength, positioning for the future, its CFO said.

  • Finland Says It’s Ready to Join NATO Even Without Sweden

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland is set to join NATO if it gets the last outstanding ratifications for its membership bid, regardless of what progress Sweden has made toward joining the alliance, President Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise