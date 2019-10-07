10 Parking Feats That Are Completely Next Level

Parking is a science. A few years ago, researchers at the University of London devised an actual formula to figure out exactly how much extra space you’d need to parallel park. The mathematically perfect way to pull off the maneuver looks something like this:

What that basically means, courtesy of our friends at Men’s Health, is that you should:

Pull next to the car in front of your targeted spot and align your rear tires with that car’s bumper. Turn your wheel toward the curb as far as it will go. Back up until the center of your inside rear tire aligns with the street side edge of that forward car. Straighten the wheel and keep backing up. When your outside tire aligns with that same edge, turn your wheel out toward the street and keep reversing. Boom.

But sometimes creativity simply trumps science, and so perfect park jobs—or, in some cases, perfect escape jobs—are also works of art. Here, then, are the most astonishing feats of parking ingenuity we’ve seen.