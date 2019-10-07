10 Parking Feats That Are Completely Next Level
They'll put your parking skills to shame. (Or not.)
Parking is a science. A few years ago, researchers at the University of London devised an actual formula to figure out exactly how much extra space you’d need to parallel park. The mathematically perfect way to pull off the maneuver looks something like this:
What that basically means, courtesy of our friends at Men’s Health, is that you should:
But sometimes creativity simply trumps science, and so perfect park jobs—or, in some cases, perfect escape jobs—are also works of art. Here, then, are the most astonishing feats of parking ingenuity we’ve seen.
