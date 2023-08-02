10 pedestrians injured when out-of-control driver in stolen car mounts Midtown Manhattan sidewalk during police chase

NEW YORK — The driver of a stolen car fleeing police injured 10 people after he careened across a busy Midtown Manhattan sidewalk during the Tuesday evening rush hour just outside Grand Central Station.

One witness said he saw cops in pursuit of the Hyundai Tucson, which had Illinois license plates.

“The red car was coming and the cops were right behind him with their lights and sirens going,” said local worker Carlos Cabrera, 54.

The Manhattan resident said the driver careened onto the sidewalk and slammed into a group of five or more pedestrians.

“He cut to the left and he passed the bus and hit the yellow cab. He went up on the sidewalk and hit a group of people.”

“Then he kept going. He got hit by a car coming down 42nd Street, and he spun,” Cabrera added. “And then he hit the black Uber.”

Cabrera said at least two of the people hit were badly injured.

“Two of the women were hurt the most, one was unconscious on the ground and the other woman had her leg turned around the wrong way,” he said.

Cabrera said the driver got out of the car and took off running.

“He got out of the car and tried to run. More police came, and they were on top of him. After he got arrested he didn’t care about what he did.”

The smash-up came on the heels of an earlier police pursuit about two miles south that started in Chinatown around 4:45 p.m. and ended with a crash on East 23rd Street and Third Avenue about 20 minutes later.

Cops said they had no information about that pursuit, but one witness told the news they saw a woman hit by the driver as he plowed his way across a Lower East Side sidewalk with cops hot on his heels.

“The cops were chasing him. The van went up on the sidewalk and took out the tables. The girl was walking by and he hit her. She flew about 10 feet. Her head was bleeding and her arm was broken. And then he kept going,” said Andres, a cook at the eatery.

