10 people arrested, 27 guns seized in Albany drug bust

Ten people were arrested in a joint investigation into a conspiracy to traffic drugs and guns in Albany, Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Albany Dougherty County Drug Unit, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms worked together on the investigation for six months before the suspects were arrested.

Police seized 27 firearms, including shotguns, handguns, and rifles.

Several of the rifles were fully automatic weapons.

Over 1,830 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2.3 grams of suspected heroin, and suspected oxycodone pills were seized.

The ten suspects, ranging in age from 26 to 42, are facing drug trafficking charges. Some of them are also facing weapons charges.

Police have issued arrest warrants for two other people suspected of trafficking cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

