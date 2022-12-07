10 people charged for shoplifting, over $9K in stolen items retrieved in Myrtle Beach area

Myrtle Beach Police Department
Maya Brown
Ten people have been arrested after the police broke up a shoplifting ring that enabled them to recover over $9,000 in stolen items before Christmas.

The items were stolen items from various businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Wednesday Facebook post.

“Shoplifting is a serious offense that harms our business community and is often related to other serious criminal acts...” Chief Amy Prock said in the news release.

The agency retrieved clothes, perfume and shoes, according to a photo attached to the post.

It is not clear what stores were hit by the alleged thieves.

The ten people have been charged with at least one count of shoplifting. Some have additional charges.

Names of arrested people

  • Joseph Franklin Moses, 53

  • Cody Dominick DeAngelis, 36

  • Gary Wayne Williamson, 51

  • Joshua James Cook, 30

  • Jessica Ann Anderson, 28, has also been charged with one count of loitering for harmful purpose.

  • David John Lazinski, 53

  • Michael Newman, 47

  • Mikayla McCray, 25

  • Leon Ross, 57, is also facing a trespassing charge and a resisting arrest charge.

  • Jaylyn Taylor High, 29

