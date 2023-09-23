10 people displaced after fire at Westbrook apartment building

Sep. 23—A fire at a Westbrook apartment building displaced 10 people Friday, firefighters said.

While residents were displaced because of damage, no injuries were reported.

The Westbrook Fire Department responded after a resident called in about a fire in their unit.

Crews extinguished the flames and searched the apartment where the fire stated, as well as adjacent units to ensure no one was trapped, Westbrook Professional Firefighters posted on Facebook. Photos on the post show the building was not fully engulfed, with smoke and damage on one side of the building.

The fire is under investigation.