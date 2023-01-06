10 people injured after shots erupt outside popular Miami Gardens eatery, sources say

As many as 10 people were shot outside a popular soul food restaurant Thursday night in Miami Gardens when an argument between two groups of people escalated to gunfire, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured nor what led to the 8 p.m. shooting, police said, though there may have been up to 10 people hit by gunfire, according to a law enforcement source. By late evening, police hadn’t reported any deaths or arrests. The source said one of the shooting victims was in critical condition.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said investigators were looking into reports that some type of video was being shot outside of The Licking at Northwest 176th Street and 27th Avenue. Several of the injured were found at different locations not far from the restaurant after scattering after the gunfire.

“We believe it’s an isolated incident,” said Noel-Pratt.

Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Diana Delgado-Gourgue said there “multiple victims” outside the restaurant where a large crowd had gathered.

Social media posts were reporting that New Orleans rapper Rob49 and French Montana’s bodyguard were allegedly shot while shooting a music video. Video from several Twitter users showed police giving aid to two men who the posters identified as were Rob49 and French Montana’s bodyguard.

Witness Ced Mogul told NBC 6 the video shoot was originally at a nearby KFC but it was moved to The Licking following a robbery. He also shared a video with the station that showed French Montana and Rob49 sitting in the backseat of a car during the video shoot.

As of 12 a.m., police had not confirmed those reports.

In a 2019 Forbes article, DJ Khaled is a co-owner and brand ambassador of The Licking, in a partnership with Elric “E-Class” Prince.

This is a developing story.