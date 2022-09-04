10 People Were Killed And At Least 15 Injured In A Series Of Stabbings In Saskatchewan, Canada

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray looks on during a press conference in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sept. 4, 2022. Michael Bell / The Canadian Press via AP

Ten people were killed in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan, Canada, on Sunday, and a search is underway for two men who police have said are suspects.

Thirteen active crime scenes are currently being investigated in the area of the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, and at least 15 other people have been injured. According to authorities, some of the victims may have been targeted, and others may have been attacked at random.

According to police, the first call reporting a stabbing was received at 5:40 a.m. local time, with numerous other calls coming from other locations in the following minutes. The suspects were identified to authorities as Damien Sanderson and Miles Sanderson.

"It is horrific what has occurred in our province today," Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

The two men were later potentially spotted around 11:45 a.m. in a black Nissan Rogue in Regina, a city of 250,000 people about 100 miles north of the border with Montana. They are considered armed and dangerous, and no information has so far been released about any potential motive.

Suspects: Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien is 5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair, brown eyes. Myles is 6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes. The suspects may be in black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI. This a rapidly-unfolding situation. 04:20 PM - 04 Sep 2022

"We urge the public to take appropriate precautions. Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence," the RCMP in Saskatchewan tweeted. "DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers."

An alert for the suspects has been expanded to the neighboring provinces of Alberta and Manitoba, a massive area. But authorities said Sunday afternoon that they have not had any further sightings of the men since they appeared to be in the city of Regina.

"At this point, we don't know if they have changed vehicles since this morning," Blackmore said. "Their location and direction of travel is unknown. This is why we need everyone in the province to stay vigilant."