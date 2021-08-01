10 people shot in front of Queens laundromat, 7 innocent bystanders

An extensive crime scene remained in Queens Sunday morning at the site where 10 people were shot hours earlier on Saturday night. Police shut down five blocks of 37th Avenue while they investigated.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 people shot near laundromat in Queens

    Police say the suspects rolled up on mopeds, shot inside or in front of the laundromat, and then fled the scene.

