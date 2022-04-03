10 people shot, at least one killed Saturday night during Dallas concert, police say

Ten people were shot and at least one was killed Saturday night during a concert in southern Dallas, according to police.

At about 11:30 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road near Interstate 20 and Interstate 45.

Officers learned that multiple victims were shot while attending a concert at the location.

As of Sunday morning, 10 individuals were confirmed to be shot, including three minors. All were taken to local hospitals. One person was killed, police said.

Dallas police are still investigating the incident.