1 dead, at least 20 hurt in a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook, Illinois, police say

At least 20 people were injured and one person has died in a shooting overnight, according to police, in what witnesses say was a Juneteenth celebration turned deadly.

Some of the injured were transported to hospitals by ambulance and others walked in, DuPage County Deputy Sheriff Eric Swanson told reporters Sunday.

Ten patients were transported to four hospitals with injuries ranging from graze wounds to more serious gunshot wounds, and two people were in critical condition, Joe Ostrander, battalion chief of the Tri-State Fire Protection District said earlier.

At least 12 ambulances responded to the scene, Ostrander added.

Witnesses say the shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot in Willowbrook, about 21 miles west of Chicago.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear and it is still an active investigation, Swanson said.

It joins the growing list of events interrupted by gunfire, like the graduation ceremony in Virginia, the NBA championship celebration in Colorado and the birthday party in California, all of which happened in the past month.

The incident is now one of 310 mass shootings in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

