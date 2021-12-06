11 people were killed across Kansas City metro in the last week. Here’s what we know.

Over the last week, the Kansas City metro area has seen an exceptionally high pace of violence. Since Nov. 29, 10 people have died and nearly the same amount have been injured. In most cases, gun violence was the cause.

In the early hours of Monday morning alone two separate shootings across Kansas City left two people dead and sent two others to area hospitals.

In Kansas City alone there have been 145 homicides this year, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 176 homicides.

Here’s a timeline of the violence over the last week across the metro area:

Monday, Dec. 6

Earlier in the morning on Monday, a triple shooting in Westport left one dead and two hospitalized.

Off-duty officers were near Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue in the Westport Entertainment District and heard the sound of multiple gunshots being fired about 2:40 a.m., according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Around the same time, police were called to the area of Archibald Avenue and Broadway where a second gunshot victim was found.

One of the victims died at the hospital from his injuries. The other victims were reported to be stable at the hospital. No suspect information was immediately available.

Around the same time as the Westport shootings, a man was found shot in a parking lot on Hickman Mills Drive at about 2:30 a.m.

Police found the man unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No victim or suspect information was immediately available.

Meanwhile, in Independence, one person was hospitalized after they were shot in the area of South Cogan Drive and Milton Drive Monday morning. Independence police have not provided identifying information about the victim.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Around midday Sunday, a man in his 60s was found shot dead between the sidewalk and the street at East 54th and Olive streets, Kansas City police said.

Police believe the victim was walking down the sidewalk when at least one person in a car pulled up next to him and shot at the man multiple times. No description of the suspect vehicle was immediately available.

Robert Cornelius, 50, told the Star he heard about eight or nine shots late Sunday morning as he was getting ready to go to the store.

He fears being struck by a stray bullet, he has lived on the block since 2017. He dreams of sitting on his back deck in peace.

“We don’t want that stuff in our neighborhood ... we don’t know these people,” Cornelius told The Star in the hours after the shooting. “We don’t want them over here. We don’t need them over here wreaking havoc.”

Saturday, Dec. 4

One person was detained Saturday morning after 21-year-old Duan R. Bryant, Jr. was fatally shot, KCPD said.

Officers were called to 46th Terrace and Bales Ave. at about 4:45 a.m. and found Bryant shot and unresponsive on the front lawn of a residence.

Friday, Dec. 3

At around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, a shooting left one woman dead and another injured in the 7900 block of East 88th Place.

Officers found the woman unresponsive and emergency crews pronounced her dead at the scene, according to Kansas City police. A man was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Not much later, one person was killed and others were injured later Friday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers found multiple people with injuries at the 1400 block of Southwest Blvd. just before 11 p.m. One person died at an area hospital.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Authorities were called to Welborn Park, near North 55th Street and Jodee Lane, after a reported shooting Wednesday morning.

The shooting left a 7-year-old dead and a 3-year-old and their mother critically injured. The suspected shooter was also found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith Johnson, Jr., 38, allegedly barricaded himself inside a home with the kids after shooting their mother at a nearby park. The child killed was Cariya Reed, according to the sheriff’s office, which is leading the investigation.

A neighbor who lived across the street called authorities after hearing shots. No motive has been disclosed by authorities, but the situation appears to have been a deadly domestic issue, as those involved resided in the same Kansas City, Kansas, home.

Later on that day, one person was injured in a shooting near Southeast High School in Kansas City.

The man told Kansas City police he was near 64th and College Avenue when another person pulled up next to him and began to fire shots. A school resource officer stationed at the high school heard the shots. The victim drove to the school parking lot where officers found he had been shot in the leg.

Another person died Wednesday on Kansas City’s east side after he was struck by gunfire coming from another vehicle.

Kansas City police responded to a 911 call from the driver who said someone in an unknown vehicle had fired shots into his vehicle near 87th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard. The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Abraham-Brown.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

In Raytown, a woman was found shot and killed in a parked vehicle near 74th Street and Raytown Road on Tuesday.

Raytown police found 23-year-old Jonice Burks in the car while responding to a report of shots being fired around 11 p.m. One man was brought into custody for the shooting, but was later released.

Monday, Nov. 29

A man was found dead in a vacant lot in the 8100 block of Independence Avenue last Monday. The cause of death has yet to be released, but police have declared it a homicide, according to a KCPD spokesman.

The victim, 27-year-old Justin M. Doza-Adams, was found around 7 a.m.