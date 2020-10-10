Photos show Hurricane Delta's aftermath as Louisiana suffers back-to-back storms

Photos show a path of destruction in hurricane-weary Louisiana after Delta made landfall as a Category 2 storm Friday night.

Hundreds of thousands remain without power in a state already reeling from the devastation of Hurricane Laura in late August, which killed at least 26 people.

While it rapidly weakened upon landfall, Delta further damaged an already hard-hit area — particularly in towns like Lake Charles, Louisiana, where repairs from Laura were still incomplete.

The latest on Delta: Lake Charles reports 'disturbing' damage, undoing Laura recovery efforts

Photos below show the aftermath of Hurricane Delta — downed wires, broken windows and intense flooding after it made its way cities and towns throughout southern Louisiana.

Arborist Michael McDonald on Saturday clears trees that fell on houses after Hurricane Delta made landfall in, Louisiana.

The view from a Coast Guard airplane during an overflight near Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Saturday. Coast Guard aircrews conducted flights following Hurricane Delta to assess damages and identify hazards.

Damage seen in the near Lake Charles, Louisiana, following Hurricane Delta on Saturday.

Floodwaters surround buildings in Delcambre, Louisiana, on Saturday.

Damage seen near Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Saturday.

Personnel from the Louisiana National Guard drive through flooded streets in Alexandria, Louisiana, on Saturday.

John Joseph, left, and Danny Ellis walk down 13th Street off Willow Glen Road in Alexandria, Louisiana, on Saturday.

Flooded streets in Delcambre, Louisiana, on Saturday morning after Hurricane Delta hit the southwest Louisiana. Oct. 10, 2020

Marialisa Wyatt surveys the damage her home sustained during Hurricane Delta, only six weeks after it was battered by Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Saturday. Oct. 10, 2020

A metal roof is peeled off of a house in New Iberia, Louisiana, on Saturday morning. Oct. 10, 2020

Minor damage in Crowley, Louisiana, on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after Hurricane Delta moved through the area.

Len Moneaux poles his boat along a flooded street as he checks on neighbors in Delcambre, Louisiana, on Saturday morning Oct. 10, 2020, after Hurricane Delta hit the Louisiana Coast overnight.

Stephen Chark, right, helps Carrie Smith as she leaves her home on 14th Street off Willow Glen Road in Alexandria, Louisiana. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Hurricane Delta dumped heavy rains in the area flooding most streets and houses off Willow Glen.

A gas station damaged by Hurricane Delta in Abbeville, Louisiana, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane Delta damage: Photos show aftermath in Louisiana