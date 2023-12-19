10 places to give the gift of service this holiday season

Volunteer Kim Johnson hands out a free turkey and food for side dishes during the Thanksgiving Giveaway, organized by Crossroads Urban Center and made possible with Harmons’ annual Give a Gobble fundraiser, in the Smith’s Ballpark parking lot in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Leftover food is donated to the Utah Food Bank. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Christmastime is the time to give. The nephew of the infamous Ebenezer Scrooge, Fred, said it best in the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol”:

“The only time I know of, in the long calendar of the year, when men and women seem by one consent to open their shut-up hearts freely, and to think of people below them as if they really were fellow-passengers to the grave, and not another race of creatures bound on other journeys.”

Volunteering during the holidays amplifies the season’s essence of generosity. However, over the years, the volunteering spirit has seemed to decline in many Americans. A School of Public Policy study found that although the pandemic did play a role in decreased service hours, that is not the sole reason.

“The pandemic exacerbated shortages, but the decline in volunteering predates it, a slow but steady drop for the past 13 years,” according to The Washington Post. “A number of factors are fueling the decline, researchers say, all playing havoc with the thousands of nonprofits that rely on the generosity — and labor — of others to fulfill their missions.”

A survey by the United States Census Bureau found that following the pandemic, informal service — babysitting or running errands — was done by 51% of Americans 16 and older, but formal service through an organization was only done by 23% in the same age group.

Related

According to the Bureau, Utah was the top state in the U.S. that provided formal volunteering in 2021 at 41%.

In Utah, there are numerous opportunities for volunteering over the holidays, which cater to a wide range of interests and abilities.

Here are 10 places to consider spreading your Christmas cheer this year:

Volunteers can sort donations, assemble and decorate food boxes or assist in delivering these boxes. The Utah Food Bank serves families across the state, especially during the holiday season.

Last year, the organization “benefited from 184,075 volunteer hours — the equivalent of 89 full-time employees.”

This organization offers meal prep and service opportunities, literacy night activities and contributions to their food pantry. According to the organization’s website, “Volunteers are needed seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner meal service. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old, and minors must be accompanied by an adult.”

This program delivers meals to homebound seniors, and volunteers are needed for meal delivery and providing companionship to the elderly​.

Volunteers at the Salt Lake City Mission can serve New Year’s Day meals, assist in day-to-day operations and help with food pantry and clothing room tasks. They offer Christmas food box giveaways leading up to Christmas and offer meals on Christmas Day, where volunteers are always encouraged to join.

Opportunities at the center include preparing and serving meals, sorting donations and engaging in community activities. According to Salt Lake Magazine, the center helps feed around 200 homeless women daily.

This program involves sorting and delivering gifts for children in Utah County. “Last year over 4,700 children from 1,665 families were served by generous community sponsors United Way’s Sub for Santa and Angel Tree also serves foster teens and senior citizens who may not have family to spend the holidays with,” the United Way of Utah County shared.

This mentoring program is especially important during the holidays for providing positive relationships to children facing adversity. According to the website, 72 children are still awaiting a mentor.

Support is provided for families visiting seriously ill or injured children in hospitals. Volunteers can prepare meals, assist at the front desk or help with special holiday events.

A popular way to contribute during the holidays is being a Red Kettle Bell Ringer in front of a store to receive donations. The organization’s website emphasizes that “Volunteers don’t necessarily have the time, they simply have the heart.”

Volunteers can assist with construction and administrative tasks and work at the Habitat’s thrift store. The organization “help families find strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership,” according to the website.