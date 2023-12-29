Here are 10 places, things to do where you can celebrate New Year's Eve in Pueblo

Pueblo is teeming with options for people to celebrate New Year’s Eve and welcome the arrival of 2024.

Venues with long-standing New Year’s Eve traditions — and some that are starting new ones — are offering Puebloans a chance to celebrate with music, festivities and more. If you plan to drink, remember to plan accordingly so you can get home safely.

Here are 10 places where you can partake in New Year’s celebrations around Pueblo.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Walter’s annual Great Gatsby party

126 Oneida St. | 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Walter’s Brewery is hosting its annual Gatsby “dress to impress” 1920s bash. Visitors are welcome to dress like it's the '20s and will be able to enjoy live entertainment, drink specials and food trucks. There is a $5 entry fee.

Brad Butler Promotions’ Year-End Party

3320 Arena Road | 5 to 12 p.m. | Red Barn Banquet Hall will host a pre-New Year’s Eve bash. Women Who Rock will perform as well as Sparrow Roxx, Neon Blonde, Sabbatar and Decades. Dinner will be offered. Advance tickets are $20 and day-of tickets are $25.

Bite Me Cake Company’s Year-End Bash

223 S Union Ave. | 2 to 5 p.m. | Ready for a pinball showdown? Bite Me Cake Company is hosting a pinball tournament to determine the ultimate champion. There is a $10 entry fee. The arcade will remain open and drink specials will be available during the tournament.

Pre-New Year’s Eve Dance Party at Copper River

395 S Angus Ave | 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Copper River, a family entertainment venue located in Pueblo West, is seeking people who want to move to the groove during its 1980s and '90s dance party. The Grizzly Gopher Band will perform. Food and drink specials will be available.

Sunday, Dec. 31

'Noon' Year’s Eve Skate

615 Hunter Drive | 12 to 6 p.m. | For those who aren’t interested in staying out late, Skate City Pueblo is hosting a special skating event. Admission is $15 and grants attendees six hours to skate, a slice of pizza and a drink. Hats and noisemakers will also be offered as part of New Year’s Eve festivities. There will be a balloon prize drop, top music of 2023 countdown and a skate and dance with Skate City mascot Roller Roo.

Familia Pueblo’s New Year’s Eve Bash

320 Central Main St. | 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Suavecito, the Jon Maez Band and Cuarenta y Cinco will perform at the Pueblo Convention Center on New Year’s Eve. VIP tickets, which cost $65, grant a meet and greet, early access to the event and party favors. Tickets are available at etix.com.

New Year’s Eve Party at Fuel and Iron

400 S Union Ave. | 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Pueblo’s Fuel and Iron Food Hall, which opened in April, is hosting its first New Year’s Eve party. Tickets are $35 and grant attendees two drinks and champagne toast. DJ Robotic Surgeon will perform.

First and Main’s New Year’s Eve Party

117 N Main St. | 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | Bask in the New Year at First & Main Bar and Grill, where live music from The Stilts and DJ Pookie will take center stage. A balloon drop and champagne toast will take place at midnight. There is a $5 cover.

Late Night Lock Up at The Clink

140 Central Main St. | 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. | A night of music, luxury and glitz awaits at The Clink Lounge. Big raffle prizes and a “best dressed” contest will be part of the festivities while DJ Joey Simmons performs. Admission is $42.

The Downtown Bar’s New Year’s Eve celebration

103 Central Plaza | 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. (hours may differ) | The Downtown Bar will offer drink specials, party favors, a champagne toast and have giveaways for its celebration on New Year’s Eve. DJ Swizz will help attendees ring in the New Year.

