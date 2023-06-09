10 Playroom Organizing Essentials to Finally Get the Toys Under Control—Starting at Just $12

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Corral the clutter with these affordable storage solutions.

Parents / Madison Woiten

Playtime is great until it’s time for my daughter to clean up her toys. On a good day, this takes as little as 30 minutes. On not-so-great days, this can take a lot of cajoling that’s only marginally categorized as “gentle parenting.” One thing I’ve learned over the years is that having the right storage is the most important tool to make clean-up time a breeze and effective.

While more expensive storage solutions exist, you can also find modestly priced options that hold a large number of toys, are easy for little hands to manage, and can also double as decor options. If you’re tired of kids toys turning your home into an obstacle course, these Amazon finds are $25 or less, and the perfect addition to their play area.

Furinno Luder Bookcase

Amazon

With three tiers, and simple construction, this clean bookcase is ideal for a wide array of items, including other storage containers. Choose from 12 colorways to match your decor. And if you’re concerned about construction, one parent review shared that they were “able to put it together in 29 minutes.”

To buy: Furinno Luder Bookcase $24.34 (was $69.99); amazon.com

Little Hippo Decorative Toy Basket

Amazon

In my opinion, you can never have too many decorative storage baskets. In addition to being a great catchall for all the toys, games, and other knick knacks lying around, these can also pull double duty to store pillows and blankets when your kids get older. One shopper shared that it was the “perfect size for storing” her child’s toys and we love the handles which make for easy transport between rooms or floors.

To buy: Little Hippo Decorative Toy Basket $24.88; amazon.com

mDesign Plastic Playroom Organizer Box

Amazon

When you have smaller items, a good organizing box is essential to keep track of things. Whether you use this two-pack set of containers for building toys or modeling clay, the clear design makes it easy to locate toys during the next play session, and they’re designed to be stackable, saving you valuable space. One shopper raved that the boxes are “sturdy and well made,” while another revealed that four of these containers fit perfectly into the “cube shelf” so many of us have in our playrooms.

To buy: mDesign Plastic Playroom Organizer Box, 2-Pack $23.99; amazon.com

Simple Houseware Stuffed Animal Toy Hammock

Amazon

If you’re looking for a stuffed animal storage solution that’s easy for younger kids to use, this hammock is perfect. Along with being incredibly affordable, it comes in six different colors and frees up precious floor space. One shopper loved that it was “so easy to put up” and that it holds a large array of stuffies.

To buy: Simple Houseware Stuffed Animal Toy Hammock $11.99 (was $15.99); amazon.com

Ronsta Storage Ottoman

Amazon

Items that can pull double-duty are always a smart investment, like this ottoman with hidden storage. Put books, stuffed animals, and other toys inside and then use it as an impromptu seat for story or snack time. As this reviewer shared, this ottoman is “very sturdy and the top is softish.”

To buy: Ronsta Storage Ottoman $18.99; amazon.com

Veronly Toy Box Chest

Amazon

If your child’s toy collection feels chaotic and out of control, then you need a toy chest with serious storage capacity. Available in four colors, this extra-large chest measures 24.5 inches long, 14.5 inches wide, and 16 inches tall. One parent reviewer shared that it’s “amazing how much fits in there.” Sometimes the only solution to calm your mind is to toss everything in a box and close the lid.

To buy: Veronly Toy Box Chest $19 with onsite coupon (was $29.99); amazon.com

Ezoware Canvas Storage Cube Set

Amazon

Parents looking for longevity and versatility will love this three-piece set of fabric storage organizers. Featuring sturdy handles, these can be used to house books, toys, or even clothes. They’re a fan-favorite on Amazon with nearly 2,000 five-star ratings, and several reviewers revealed they’ve purchased multiple sets. The set is available in four different colors.

To buy: Ezoware Canvas Storage Cube Set, 3-Pack $19.99 (was $23.99); amazon.com

Vandoona Toy Storage & Organization Mesh Bags

Amazon

Sometimes you just need to clean the play area quickly, like when you have guests coming. This 12-pack of variable-size mesh bags is perfect when you need to stash wayward toys in a flash. They’re super versatile and can be used for multiple functions. One parent noted that they use these specifically for “all our wood toys and puzzles” while another commented that they used them for “gifts at Christmas.”

To buy: Vandoona Toy Storage & Organization Mesh Bags $23.95; amazon.com

Humble Crew Kids Storage Book Rack

Amazon

Building a reading nook for your child? Then you’ll need a dedicated space to store those books like this pick, which features four shelves and comes in five colors. We love the space-saving vertical design and how it’s reminiscent of a preschool book nook where little ones can easily find the book they want at a glance. It's also easy to put together.. “Assembly was quick and easy” shared one shopper, while another added, “this is such a cute bookcase.”

To buy: Humble Crew Kids Book Rack $32.60 (was $49.99); amazon.com

Americanflat Floating Wall Shelves

Amazon

If you have more delicate toys like family heirlooms that need to be kept safe from little hands, these floating wall shelves are the perfect solution. You’ll get a set of three white shelves, each measuring 14 inches long by 4 inches wide.

To buy: Americanflat Floating Wall Shelves $24.99 (was $29.86), amazon.com

