A 10-point plan to reboot the data industrial complex for the common good

A posthumous manifesto by Giovanni Buttarelli, who until his death this summer was Europe's chief data protection regulator, seeks to join the dots of surveillance capitalism's rapacious colonization of human spaces, via increasingly pervasive and intrusive mapping and modelling of our data, with the existential threat posed to life on earth by manmade climate change.

In a dense document rich with insights and ideas around the notion that "data means power" -- and therefore that the unequally distributed data-capture capabilities currently enjoyed by a handful of tech platforms sums to power asymmetries and drastic social inequalities -- Buttarelli argues there is potential for AI and machine learning to "help monitor degradation and pollution, reduce waste and develop new low-carbon materials". But only with the right regulatory steerage in place.

"Big data, AI and the internet of things should focus on enabling sustainable development, not on an endless quest to decode and recode the human mind," he warns. "These technologies should — in a way that can be verified — pursue goals that have a democratic mandate. European champions can be supported to help the EU achieve digital strategic autonomy."

“The EU’s core values are solidarity, democracy and freedom," he goes on. "Its conception of data protection has always been the promotion of responsible technological development for the common good. With the growing realisation of the environmental and climatic emergency facing humanity, it is time to focus data processing on pressing social needs. Europe must be at the forefront of this endeavour, just as it has been with regard to individual rights.”

One of his key calls is for regulators to enforce transparency of dominant tech companies -- so that "production processes and data flows are traceable and visible for independent scrutiny".

"Use enforcement powers to prohibit harmful practices, including profiling and behavioural targeting of children and young people and for political purposes," he also suggests.

Another point in the manifesto urges a moratorium on "dangerous technologies", citing facial recognition and killer drones as examples, and calling generally for a pivot away from technologies designed for "human manipulation" and toward "European digital champions for sustainable development and the promotion of human rights".

In an afterword penned by Shoshana Zuboff, the US author and scholar writes in support of the manifesto's central tenet, warning pithily that: "Global warming is to the planet what surveillance capitalism is to society."

There's plenty of overlap between Buttarelli's ideas and Zuboff's -- who has literally written the book on surveillance capitalism. Data concentration by powerful technology platforms is also resulting in algorithmic control structures that give rise to "a digital underclass... comprising low-wage workers, the unemployed, children, the sick, migrants and refugees who are required to follow the instructions of the machines", he warns.

"This new instrumentarian power deprives us not only of the right to consent, but also of the right to combat, building a world of no exit in which ignorance is our only alternative to resigned helplessness, rebellion or madness," she agrees.

There are no less than six afterwords attached to the manifesto -- a testament to the store in which Buttarelli's ideas are held among privacy, digital and human rights campaigners.

The manifesto “goes far beyond data protection”, says writer Maria Farrell in another contribution. “It connects the dots to show how data maximisation exploits power asymmetries to drive global inequality. It spells out how relentless data-processing actually drives climate change. Giovanni’s manifesto calls for us to connect the dots in how we respond, to start from the understanding that sociopathic data-extraction and mindless computation are the acts of a machine that needs to be radically reprogrammed.”

At the core of the document is a 10-point plan for what's described as "sustainable privacy", which includes the call for a dovetailing of the EU's digital priorities with a Green New Deal -- to "support a programme for green digital transformation, with explicit common objectives of reducing inequality and safeguarding human rights for all, especially displaced persons in an era of climate emergency".