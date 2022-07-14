10 popular deals you can still grab post Amazon Prime Day

While Amazon Prime Day has passed, Prime members can rest assured that there are still some great deals to snag. It can be hard to figure out what deals are still available, not to mention which ones are actually worth buying. To help you navigate the post-Prime Day world, we’ve rounded up the 10 most popular Prime Day deals that shoppers bought throughout the two-day event that you can still get you can get.

Some of our favorite products we tested here at Reviewed are on sale. From noise-canceling earbuds to robot vacuums, check out these remaining deals while they're still hot.

Top 10 post Amazon Prime Day deals

1. LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV

Brilliant picture quality and a major post Prime Day deal, you won't want to sleep on the LG C1 series TV.

One of the best TVs we've ever tested, the LG OLED C1 series is one of the best Prime Day deals you can still get. At 36% off, you can bring home top-notch picture quality with all the features you want from a streaming device. It's beautifully designed and will look sleek in your home even when not in use. Once you turn it on, you'll be wowed by its brilliant displays. You can score it for $900 off right now.

LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series 4K TV for $1,599.99 (Save $900)

2. Apple AirPods Pro

Apple Airpod Pros are worth any penny, but you can get them for a steal right now post Prime Day.

The Apple AirPods Pro offer everything you want in a headphone: superb noise cancellation, comfortable fit, and easy controls. It's no wonder they were the single most popular item sold on Prime Day 2022. Reviewed's Director of Content TJ Donegan says "they're the best headphones Apple has ever made and they're so worth the money." You can still score a major Prime Day deal with $79 off these incredible headphones.

Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 (Save $79)

3. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Get clean floors and a post Prime Day deal with the iRobot Roomba 692.

Do you struggle with perpetually messy floors? Well, there's a Prime Day deal still going strong that can help! iRobot makes some of our favorite robot vacuums and now you can save $72 on the iRobot Roomba 692. With smart sensors, the Roomba 692 will target high-traffic areas in your home that need a thorough cleaning. Take multitasking to a new level, and control your Roomba through a smartphone app so you can come home to freshly cleaned floors.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $227.89 (Save $72)

4. Woolite Dryer Balls

Woolite dryer balls were among the most popular items sold on Amazon Prime Day.

You're probably familiar with dryer sheets, which reduce static and soften your clothes in the dryer, but did you know that know this can also be achieved with dryer balls? These Woolite dryer balls keep your clothes from clumping and reduce the amount of time needed to dry your laundry load. They have the edge over dryer sheets thanks to their durability, reusability and lack of chemicals. Hundreds have been bought during Prime Day and you can still get them for just four dollars on Amazon.

Woolite 2 Pack Dryer Balls for $3.94 (Save $5.05)

5. Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote, Dolby Vision

Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with the Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device—still on sale.

We've tested the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and found it to be one of the best streaming devices on the market. This sleek device supports 4K, Dolby Atmos and a voice-controlled remote to ensure that your cinematic experience is epic. There's no shortage of movies and shows to choose from thanks to the device offering popular streaming services the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max. This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can be yours for just $30 right now.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device for $29.99 (Save $20)

6. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

The Waterpik water flosser is still on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Who says flossing has to be a chore? With the popular Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser, you can say goodbye to string and hello to water. Earning the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance, this nifty device is more effective at cleaning your teeth from plaque than standard floss. It comes equipped with many settings to meet your needs and preferences. And thanks to the miracle of Prime Day, that price is reduced to $59.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for $59.99 (Save $40)

7. Sengled Smart Light Bulbs

Brighten up your life with this deal on color-changing smart lights—still going strong after Prime Day.

When it comes to glowing up your home, you can't skimp out on lights. That said, you don't have to break the bank to do so either. That's where the Sengled smart light bulbs come in. Though they're not the best we've tested, they're currently $44.99 and have loads of features supported by Amazon Alexa. You can dim the lights, change their color, set them to a schedule and more.

Sengled Smart Light Bulbs for $44.99 (Save $15)

8. Amazon Music Unlimited

Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with this post Prime Day deal.

It's hard for even the most economical of us not to be enticed by the allure of a free trial. Therefore, it stands to reason that it's very hard not to be enticed by the allure of a four-month trial for Amazon Music Unlimited. With this music streaming service, you'll have access to countless songs and podcasts, all blissfully ad-free and with unlimited skips.

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months free, $8.99 per month after

9. Beats Fit Pro

The ultra-popular Beats Fit Pro are still on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

What better way to make use of that Amazon Music Unlimited trial than with a new pair of headphones? The Beat Fit Pro's customization options might just make it the most convenient pair of earbuds you've ever owned. Thanks to its H1 chip, these headphones feel like a device from the future, with head-tracking and spatial audio that enhance your listening experience. If that wasn't enough, they feature superb battery life and noise-canceling capability. You can get them for $160, much less than their usual asking price of $300.

Beats Fit Pro for $159.95 (Save $40)

10. Nerf Dino Super Soaker

Soak up this popular Prime Day deal before it's gone.

A Nerf Super Soaker makes for a fun way to beat the heat whether you're 13 or 31. With a cool saurian design, it's eye-catching and fantastical. Amazon purchasers confirm that it shoots water about twenty feet. You can get it now for just $7.19. It's Nerf or nothing.

Nerf Dino Super Soaker for $7.19 (Save $9.80)

