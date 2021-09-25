10 popular Kate Spade bags to buy for fall

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're itching to splurge on a new bag for fall, Kate Spade is a haven of luxe leather purses in almost every style and color. Since 1993, the designer has been famous for bags that are equal parts fashionable and functional. Even better? Most of the designs will never go out of style, so your investment will be worth the money spent.

From sleek totes to trendy crossbody bags, below are 10 of the most popular Kate Spade bags for the upcoming season.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

1. Roulette Medium Messenger Bag

This messenger bag works for casual days and fancier nights.

The Roulette Messenger Bag is well-suited as an everyday purse that will last you for years. The pebbled leather softens with age and the classic silhouette will match any outfit for any occasion. It also has an iPhone pocket and exterior slip pocket to keep your items convenient. It's available in four colors.

“I just received her in the mail and I am in love!” one reviewer writes. “I have been looking for the perfect crossbody and I ended up buying three. Beautiful, even more beautiful in person.”

Get the Roulette Medium Messenger Bag from Kate Spade for $228

2. Knott Medium Saddle Crossbody

You can carry this crossbody all day, every day.

This is the ideal bag to add to an outfit that's missing that je ne sais quoi. This saddle-style crossbody, which comes in five colors, has a sweet knot tie on the front for an elegant accent. It’s made with pebbled leather and smooth Italian leather trim, and the flap snaps shut with a magnetic closure. It’s not the biggest bag but it will fit a smartphone, makeup and cards and cash.

“Beautiful bag, love the color and the knot, very classy,” one reviewer gushes. “Even prettier than in the pictures. Very pleased with my purchase.”

Get the Knotted Medium Saddle Crossbody from Kate Spade for $258

3. Zeezee Large Work Tote

Story continues

You'd be hard-pressed to find a bag as big and bright as this one.

This practical leather tote comes in four bold colors, including two autumn shades: bungalow yellow and currant red. It has a triple-compartment interior that's big enough to hold an iPad, iPhone, notebook and large continental wallet. The handle is a long 11 inches, so it's easy to sling over your shoulder on the go.

“This is such a great purse," one reviewer writes. "I love the material and the details and it has so much space for everything I need to carry. My MacBook fits perfectly in the middle pouch. Very pleased, worth every penny.”

Get the Zeezee Large Work Tote from Kate Spade for $358

4. Knott Extra Large Satchel

This oversized satchel will fit everything you need for the day.

Totes aren't the only option if you're looking for something with some serious storage space. This satchel has room for a 13-inch laptop, smartphone and tablet. Available in tan and black, the design is simple and neutral, which means you can take it anywhere. And no matter how much you throw inside, the bag will stay strong and steady with durable PVC lining and structured pebbled leather. It also comes with a removable crossbody strap.

“I got my bag today in black and I am so happy I did," one person writes. "It has so much space and it looks amazing in person. Could match it with anything and can fit so much in it. It's also a comfy bag to carry."

Get the Knott Extra-Large Satchel from Kate Spade for $458

5. Manhattan Foliage Plaid Large Tote

Celebrate the colors of fall with this tote.

Looking for a bag with city flair? This extra large plaid tote serves as a great purse for a shopping spree downtown or a weekend getaway to see the autumn leaves. In a bright multi-color red and pink plaid that's great for the upcoming months, you’ll be the apple of everyone’s eye when you bust it out this season.

"Absolutely gorgeous tote," one fan writes. "Great size for travel."

Get the Manhattan Foliage Large Tote from Kate Spade for $398

6. Spade Flower Jacquard Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag

The print of this bag is eye-catching yet elegant.

For over 100 years, this textured jacquard bag has been produced in a family-owned textile mill in northern Italy. The trim is made of smooth leather, and inside you’ll find faille lining. Suffice to say: It's nothing if not luxe. Available in blue and green, it features a Kate Spade logo flower on the outside along with a gold chain strap.

“I had been eyeing up this purse for a few months and finally purchased it," one reviewer writes. "It's beautiful. The spade accent and crossbody design go so well with many items in my wardrobe. Very happy with my purchase and highly recommend. Receive many compliments.”

Get the Spade Flower Jacquard Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag from Kate Spade for $398

7. Buddie Apple Toss Medium Shoulder Bag

Why just pick apples when you can also wear them on your purse?

Whether you're heading to the orchard, grabbing brunch or running errands, this petite leather shoulder bag has plenty of pockets for your essentials. Plus, it's covered in cheery red apples that make it autumn-approved. With a long 18-inch leather strap, you can either wear it at your side or as a crossbody bag.

“I absolutely love this bag; I get compliments everywhere I go with it," one person raves. "It is small, yet fits everything I need, even my wallet. There is so much space and so many pockets—I am in love with the design, structure, the super comfy strap and the soft, yet scratch-resistant leather. This purchase was worth every single penny.”

Get the Buddie Apple Toss Medium Shoulder Bag from Kate Spade for $328

8. Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag

Shoppers have loved this timeless bag for years.

The Sam collection was the first one Kate Spade debuted in 1993, and it stuck around because of its timeless silhouette and practical design. With a nostalgic 90s feel, this bag is also made of waterproof nylon and partially recycled materials, so it’s environmentally friendly to boot. It's available in black and olive green.

“Gorgeous and perfect little nylon bag,” one reviewer writes. “Clean, just enough slouch and structure, and fits a ton of things, including my Kindle. I love this bag so much, I bought it in black, pink and green. Oops!”

Get the Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag for $148

9. Spencer Dome Universal Laptop Bag

This bag doubles as an opulent home for your laptop.

On the hunt for a great work bag? This sleek option, which comes in black and pecan, fits up to a 15-inch laptop and has four interior pockets to keep you organized on your daily commute. It’s made with chic Saffiano leather—which is easy to clean for those prone to coffee spills—and it comes with a detachable shoulder strap, so you can toss it over your shoulder when it gets too heavy for your hand.

“Absolutely love this bag," one person writes. "It's everything I was looking for: spacious enough to hold my laptop with room to spare for everything you’d carry in a medium purse. I bought the pecan color and it goes with everything and the leather is so durable. Love that the style is incredibly classic and professional while still being stylish and unique.”

Get the Spencer Dome Universal Laptop Bag from Kate Spade for $298

10. Spencer Small Dome Crossbody

The dome design is a Kate Spade classic.

The Spencer crossbody is one of the brand's most popular styles. The dome silhouette is trendy yet timeless all at once and it's big enough to hold your must-haves—all tucked away with a durable zip-tap closure. With four colors to choose from, there will be a luxe little crossbody style that you’ll enjoy.

“This is the perfect little crossbody bag," one reviewer writes. "It fits my iPhone X in the slip pocket and my wallet, keys, lip balm and a couple of other small items in the main compartment. It features the usual flawless materials and construction of Kate Spade."

Get the Spencer Small Dome Crossbody from Kate Spade for $158

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Kate Spade bags for fall 2021: Totes, crossbody bags, satchels, and more