10 Popular QVC and HSN Products and What They Cost

Online shopping networks have been around for decades, with HSN and QVC holding their own as two of the top competitors in the space. What’s now known as HSN debuted in 1982 as HSC. In 1985, the network changed its name to HSN. About a year later, in 1986, QVC began broadcasting its home shopping network on TV. While QVC and HSN have long competed in the home shopping industry, QVC came out on top in 2018 when it bought HSN for $2.1 billion. However, the two still function as separate brands.

The appeal of home shopping networks came from being able to shop at home from your couch by watching the hosts pitch a plethora of products. Then, when the urge struck, you’d dial in to make an order. Over 35 years later, that appeal is still alive and well, even if the actual shopping looks a little different. For example, while you can still place your order the old-fashioned way, you can also order anything from a pair of strappy summer sandals to lobster tails in either shopping network’s mobile app and have it delivered to your doorstep without ever having to speak to anyone.

If you’re interested in shopping from your couch (or anywhere else if you use the app), find out how much 10 popular products listed on QVC and HSN will set you back. And if the price tag happens to be a little steep, both home shopping networks will split up the cost into interest-free payments to make things more manageable.

QVC: Ninja 4-qt Air Fryer with Removable Multi-Layer Rack

With a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, it’s evident that customers really like the Ninja 4-quart air fryer. And why not? Its ability to bake, broil, air fry, dehydrate, roast and reheat makes it quite the multitasker. Add this air fryer to your kitchen lineup and you might be able to replace two or three other appliances you own that just do one thing. And if black appliances aren’t your favorite, other colors are also available, including white, cinnamon or turquoise.

HSN: Curtis Stone 17-piece Dura-Pan Nonstick Nesting Cookware Set

Cost: $209.95

It’s a no-brainer that you need pots and pans to cook up culinary delights, but do they have to wreak havoc within your cabinet space? Not so with this 17-piece set from Curtis Stone, which includes four frypans and saucepans of varying sizes, a sauteuse, a stockpot and accompanying lids. Each nonstick piece nests neatly together, so you’ll never have to deal with cookware disorganization again. And with a 4.4 out of 5-star rating, customers agree this set is a kitchen hit.

QVC: KitchenAid 5-Cup One-Touch 2-Speed Food Chopper With Whisking Blade

No matter if you want to chop up veggies for homemade soup, make your own salad dressing or puree any number of cooked dishes, this KitchenAid food chopper is up to the task. The appliance comes in a rainbow of colors, including Guava Glaze, Majestic Yellow and Aqua Sky. Plus, its bowl, lid, blade and whisking accessory are all dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Favorite features in customer reviews included the chopper’s larger capacity and the ability to wrap the cord around the bottom for storage.

HSN: ZVOX AV157 Soundbar with 12-Level Dialogue Boost

ZVOK’s AccuVoice soundbar is steps above what you’ll find in similarly labeled products, and its 4.2-star rating proves customers agree. Its hearing aid tech has the ability to separate voices from background sounds and greatly improve clarity. It also features 12 different levels of voice control so you can customize it to your needs. And it’s not just for the hard of hearing; it also works for movies and shows with poor soundtracks.

QVC: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Stick Foundation

Appliances, cookware and electronics aren’t the only popular items that home shopping networks sell. Cosmetics can make customers happy, too. The bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Stick Foundation with buildable coverage can serve in various roles, including as a full-on foundation, concealer, contouring stick or to do tiny touch-ups throughout the day. The product comes in a variety of colors, from opal to mahogany and contains broad-spectrum SPF 25 to help ward off the damaging effects of the sun. The product has a variety of 4-star reviews, including one from a customer who described it as a “dream for my difficult skin.”

HSN: FitQuest Upright Flex Express and Recumbent Bike with Resistance Bands

This adjustable upright/recumbent bike features multiple magnetic resistance levels that are customizable for both your upper and lower sections, so you can get the full-body workout you’re looking for. Besides black, the bike also comes in royal, red, purple and teal to add an extra pop of color to your workout space. And with a 4.4 out of 5-star rating, it’s likely this could become a fan-favorite for you, too.

QVC: EyeVac Home Touchless Sensor Activated Vacuum

No more dragging out the vacuum or bending down to position a dustpan if you invest in this touchless sensor-activated vacuum. All you have to do is station it in a room where a lot of dust, dirt, crumbs and pet hair accumulate and put it in auto mode. Then, every time you sweep debris toward the vacuum’s opening, it will automatically switch on and suck it up. While some customers complain that it’s much better suited for apartment living, the product’s 4-star rating conveys that more people are happy with this product than not.

HSN: Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop System with Accessories

If cleaning your floors without chemicals is a priority, this Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop System may be just the tool you’re looking for. The best part is that it has touch-free dirt grip pads so you won’t have to get your hands dirty. Customers gave the product an average 4.1 stars out of 5, praising its ability to get floors sparkling clean.

QVC: Ninja Storm Designer Series 450W 40-oz. Food and Drink Maker

This product’s 4.6-star rating sets it apart from many other QVC products. Talk about a multitasker: The Ninja Storm food and drink maker tackles all sorts of kitchen jobs, including chopping, blending and crushing. Whether you want a frozen tropical drink or fresh salsa, the appliance’s 40-ounce pitcher and four-blade assembly can accommodate at a price point that’s much more affordable than similar appliances.

HSN: mophie Air Car Jump Starter, Portable Charger and Air Compressor

Peace of mind is probably part of what makes this HSN product popular. No matter if you have a dead battery or a low tire, this compact tool can take care of it. It also features two USB charging ports in case you need to power up your phone. While you won’t know just how valuable it is until you actually need it, its 4.4-star average rating from customers is a pretty good indication.

Last updated: June 11, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Popular QVC and HSN Products and What They Cost