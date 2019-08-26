These 10 Pot Stocks Have Lost Nearly $21 Billion in Aggregate Value in 4 Months

For years, cannabis stocks have been showing investors the green. Early investors in some of the most popular pot stocks are likely sitting on triple-digit or quadruple-digit gains today, with more than a dozen cannabis stocks gaining at least 70% during the first quarter.

However, the green rush has come to a crashing halt since April began. Few cannabis stocks are near their 2019 highs, with most registering double-digit losses during the month of July.

Marijuana stocks have clobbered investors over the past four months

Yet, what might be truly surprising is just how much market value has evaporated from the industry's best-known stocks since this downtrend began in April. As of April 25, there were 14 pot stocks with a $1 billion valuation or larger -- 10 of which surpassed $1.8 billion. As of the market close on Aug. 19, here's how much market value has been erased from each of the 10 biggest marijuana stocks as of April (listed in descending order by market cap lost):

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) : $7.39 billion

: $7.39 billion Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) : $3.36 billion

: $3.36 billion Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) : $2.04 billion

: $2.04 billion Curaleaf Holdings: $1.77 billion

$1.77 billion Acreage Holdings: $1.74 billion

$1.74 billion Cronos Group: $1.54 billion

$1.54 billion Harvest Health & Recreation (OTC: HRVSF) : $1.27 billion

: $1.27 billion Cresco Labs: $0.83 billion

$0.83 billion Aphria (NYSE: APHA) : $0.38 billion

: $0.38 billion GW Pharmaceuticals: $0.35 billion

Collectively, that's $20.67 billion in market cap that's been erased in roughly four months' time. To put this into context, the aggregate value of the 10 biggest pot stocks on April 25 was $55.1 billion. Today, that's been cut to $34.4 billion.

Four reasons pot stocks have been a money pit since April

What's interesting about the decline in pot stock valuations is that there isn't one problem that can be singled out or blamed for the drop. Rather, it's a confluence of four factors that have collectively weighed on the industry.

1. Supply problems in Canada

Arguably the most front-and-center issue for Canadian cannabis stocks has been persistent supply concerns throughout the country. Regulatory agency Health Canada had more than 800 licensing applications to review at the beginning of the year and is taking months, to possibly more than a year, to approve growing, processing, distribution, or sale licenses. When combined with compliant packaging shortages, it's led to cannabis not reaching dispensary shelves.

On the bright side, Health Canada has implemented changes to its application review process that should (pardon the pun) weed out underfunded companies and expedite licensing approvals for larger pot stocks. Even so, it's going to take a couple of quarters for Health Canada to work through its existing licensing backlog, which likely means an ongoing supply shortage for dried flower, as well as derivatives, when they launch by mid-December.