K9 Siren poses over the meth seized during the drug bust in Lafourche.

Two men are facing multiple charges after authorities said they found 10 pounds of methamphetamine in a Lockport home.

Felipe Moreno, 45, of Lockport, and Omar Mendez, 30, of California, are each charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and criminal conspiracy, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Narcotics agents obtained a search warrant for a home in the 1000 block of Barataria Street in Lockport. With help from State Police and Department of Probation and Parole, the Sheriff’s Office went to the home Feb. 22 and found about 10 pounds of methamphetamine, authorities said.

More: Terrebonne Parish drug bust leads to four arrests

As a result of the search, arrest warrants were issued for Moreno and Mendez. Authorities found Moreno at a home in Raceland later that day and took him into custody.

With help from the Plaquemine Parish Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents found Mendez in Venice Thursday and took him into custody, officials said. He was originally booked in Plaquemine Parish before being transferred to Lafourche.

Also: 50 charged in multi-agency drug operation in Terrebonne

Both men are being held at the Lafourche Parish jail on $300,000 bails.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to report drug-related and other suspicious activity to narcotics commander Lt. Derek Champagne at 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lspo.net.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: 10 pounds of meth found during Lockport drug investigation